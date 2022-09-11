Vaxxed Dummy Triple H just can't connect the dots...

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This guy got heart failure after getting jabbed, but he believes it was because of a genetic heart issue...
Even if this is true it's still absolutely ridiculous that no one addresses the elephant in the room.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj7AJZwrbzs
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