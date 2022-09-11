Vaxxed Dummy Triple H just can't connect the dots...

This guy got heart failure after getting jabbed, but he believes it was because of a genetic heart issue...
Even if this is true it's still absolutely ridiculous that no one addresses the elephant in the room.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj7AJZwrbzs
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.