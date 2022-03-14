© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch it more than once. You'll see. Free to Re-Upload Disclaimer: Provided for Educational Purposes. The Thoughts Expressed DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THIS CHANNEL
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • March 14, 2022
I have no idea why every video uploads like crap.
I really hate to do this but due to poor video quality.
https://youtu.be/GdwIL8d0Jo8
Watch it more than once. You'll see.
CashApp $moneymonie88
Donations Welcome
Free to Re-Upload (Disclaimer: I do not own the audio; Provided for Educational Purposes. All Claims Do Not Represent The Thoughts or Opinions of This Channel)
I really hate to do this but due to poor video quality.
https://youtu.be/GdwIL8d0Jo8
Watch it more than once. You'll see.
CashApp $moneymonie88
Donations Welcome
Free to Re-Upload (Disclaimer: I do not own the audio; Provided for Educational Purposes. All Claims Do Not Represent The Thoughts or Opinions of This Channel)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.