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EntertheStars: Liquid Water & Plankton Found in the Deepest Hole in the Earth! [01.07.2021]
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72 views • July 02, 2021
EntertheStars - 6 hours ago
All the times the disciples and Jesus observed the Holy festival days
http://www.fogwhistle.ca/acts/evidence.html
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/2f/6f/b82f6fea27db8dc4f3814526fce52a25.jpg
Holes in the earth
https://www.bibleref.com/Genesis/2/Genesis-2-6.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%207&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheol
http://qbible.com/enoch/66.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/abs/10.1146/annurev.earth.29.1.365
https://www.yurenev.com/yuris-journey-to-hell
https://universityfox.com/stories/scientists-found-signs-of-life-7-5-miles-below-ground-inside-the-kola-superdeep-borehole/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIxWDHr1ddc
http://lexiconcordance.com/hebrew/8415.html
http://www.kingjamesbibledictionary.com/StrongsNo/H8415/the%20depth
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel%2026%3A19-21&;version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos+7&;version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2051%3A10&;version=KJV
https://news.yahoo.com/well-hell-gaping-desert-hole-122159139.html
Supports Hollow Earth Flood Theory
5,582 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p1aUr9g1gl0
All the times the disciples and Jesus observed the Holy festival days
http://www.fogwhistle.ca/acts/evidence.html
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/2f/6f/b82f6fea27db8dc4f3814526fce52a25.jpg
Holes in the earth
https://www.bibleref.com/Genesis/2/Genesis-2-6.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%207&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheol
http://qbible.com/enoch/66.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/abs/10.1146/annurev.earth.29.1.365
https://www.yurenev.com/yuris-journey-to-hell
https://universityfox.com/stories/scientists-found-signs-of-life-7-5-miles-below-ground-inside-the-kola-superdeep-borehole/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIxWDHr1ddc
http://lexiconcordance.com/hebrew/8415.html
http://www.kingjamesbibledictionary.com/StrongsNo/H8415/the%20depth
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel%2026%3A19-21&;version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos+7&;version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2051%3A10&;version=KJV
https://news.yahoo.com/well-hell-gaping-desert-hole-122159139.html
Supports Hollow Earth Flood Theory
5,582 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p1aUr9g1gl0
Keywords
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