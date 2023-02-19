TURKEY QUAKES OR DEMOLITIONS ? - THESE ARE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION - BUILDINGS ARE CHARGED AND BLOW OUT AT THE BOTTOM - JUST LIKE 911 - ARE WE ALL WRONG!

EVER HAD THE FEELING YOU WERE BEING PLAYED?
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS FOOTAGE THE BUILDINGS ARE CLEARLY A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION , WHICH POSES THE QUESTION , ARE THEY TERA-FORMING EARTH AND ALL WORKING TOGETHER? - FOR THE NWO ? - WHY IS IT ONLY PINPOINTED AREAS GETTING TARGETED AND ALL THE OTHER BUILDINGS ARE FINE - RESEARCH SHOWS US THAT SOULS WILL BE SACRIFICED FROM ALL NATIONS WITH THE KNOWLEDGE OF THERE NATIONS , BLOOD SACRIFICES AS THEY ARE A SATANIC DEATH CULT THE MORE CHAOS AND DEATH AND THEY THINK THEY WIN!
TIME WILL TELL GOOD PEOPLE! TIME WILL TELL.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.