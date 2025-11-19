Melatonin & Sleep with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Struggling to fall asleep, or stay asleep? In this episode, pharmacist Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, explains why sleep is a root-cause issue that drives hormone balance, immune strength, metabolism, and daily performance. She covers how circadian rhythm, light exposure, stress, pain, and life stages (like menopause) influence sleep quality, and why fixing daytime cues is just as important as what you take at night.

Bryana dives into melatonin beyond the basics: what melatonin is, why production declines with age, and how targeted formulations can match your sleep patterns. For trouble falling asleep, she discusses immediate-release sublingual tablets; for middle-of-the-night wakeups, sustained or delayed-release capsules; and how some guests benefit from both. She also addresses long-term use, safety, dosage personalization, and the value of potency-verified, compounded prescriptions free of common fillers. Learn more about melatonin and other practical tips for improving your sleep and overall health.

