BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melatonin & Sleep with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
112 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
65 views • 3 days ago

Struggling to fall asleep, or stay asleep? In this episode, pharmacist Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, explains why sleep is a root-cause issue that drives hormone balance, immune strength, metabolism, and daily performance. She covers how circadian rhythm, light exposure, stress, pain, and life stages (like menopause) influence sleep quality, and why fixing daytime cues is just as important as what you take at night.

Bryana dives into melatonin beyond the basics: what melatonin is, why production declines with age, and how targeted formulations can match your sleep patterns. For trouble falling asleep, she discusses immediate-release sublingual tablets; for middle-of-the-night wakeups, sustained or delayed-release capsules; and how some guests benefit from both. She also addresses long-term use, safety, dosage personalization, and the value of potency-verified, compounded prescriptions free of common fillers. Learn more about melatonin and other practical tips for improving your sleep and overall health.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthmetabolismsleepsleep patternsdr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy