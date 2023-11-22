Create New Account
After being run over, people also threw feces on her She looked at me with suspicious eyes
Pitiful Animal


Nov 21, 2023


We rescued a dog that ran over with multiple fractures to his face and one to his spine

They would settle her down and we went to Bogotá

The doctor at the vet kindly examined her carefully

Arenita was much better and no longer bleeding

They made a temporary muzzle for her upper jaw

We would not postpone the tour because the vet has decided that she should be more stable

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESa5jO2iHco

