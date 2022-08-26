GET READY: Affidavit for Mar-a-Lago Raid Coming SOON - DOJ Responds to Judge’s Request

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We are one step closer to having access to the affidavit connected to the FBI’s unannounced raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. On Thursday, the Department of Justice hit their noon deadline to file any redactions to the affidavit connected to the FBI raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.