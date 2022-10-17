Are You Still Trusting The Plan?

This clip is from FFTV’s Root Out The RINOs online summit featuring Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Dr Mark Sherwood and Chad Caton. Become a subscriber to watch the summit in its entirety using code JEFF for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.





There’s a lot of Trump supporters that believe there’s a secret plan, hence the phrase “Trust the Plan.” The theory goes that Donald Trump is coordinating with the military to run a secret operation to root out the Deep State. To-date, there’s been no evidence that this is the case beyond circumstantial coincidences that are pointed out as proofs.





That said, to be intellectually consistent in my argumentation, the fact that I have not seen the evidence or proof does not mean that it’s not happening.





However, it exposes a deeper problem within the America First Movement. It’s allowed the people to sit back and wait for a Savior… someone else to come save the day. That might be Donald Trump, Mike Lindell or some other big personality. The thinking goes, if we put our trust in these people, they’ll save the day and then we can go back to normal.





Let me tell you something… normal is not coming back.





There is no savior except King Jesus. Stop expecting the Messiah. Stop waiting for someone else to come save the day.





It comes down to We The People. That’s what our Founding Fathers expected of us. Take responsibility and self-govern, which is one of the checks and balances created by the founders.





To save America, we’ve got to Root Out The RINOs from the Republican Party. The GOP is out of control and about as swampy as you can get. In fact, I would argue that the 2020 Election was rigged by the GOP more than the Dems.





So what do we do? We root them out.





