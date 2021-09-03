BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 34 - The Incredible Story of Laetrile | Part I
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
2329 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
7193 views • September 03, 2021
Since the beginning of time, new ideas have often been rejected by the mainstream science of the day. Columbus was attacked for saying that the earth was round, Galileo was thrown in prison for claiming that the earth revolved around the sun, and William Harvey, an English physician, was ridiculed for his discovery that blood is pumped by the heart to the rest of the body.

In this video (Part 1 of a 3-part series), we're going to explain how the deficiency of an essential nutrient is responsible for most diseases. When it comes to cancer, doctors and scientists have theorized for centuries that deficiency of a nutrient called nitriloside may be responsible for a majority of cancer cases around the world.

Be sure to watch to the end to learn how our changing diet has led to nutrient deficiencies that are likely at the root of many common illnesses today. In order to understand the incredible story of Laetrile, it's essential that we understand how and why this groundbreaking cancer treatment came about.

Watch Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/093ecd7f-8d3b-41b7-835b-5b2059008156
Watch Part 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e7a47a20-9eb1-49f3-8183-d04aafc909f0

Read the full article here: https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/laetrile-part-1/

You can have each week's new health nugget delivered to your email inbox for free by signing up here: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.

After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.

Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.

On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.

Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.

Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Keywords
cancerb17laetrile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

Mike Adams
Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Willow Tohi
Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Douglas Harrington
Here&#8217;s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

Here’s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

HRS Editors
Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy