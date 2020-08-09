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Pandemic 2020 explained eloquently by a Pastor
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135 views • August 09, 2020
A Pastor explains what is going in the world and the agenda. If someone knows his name please let me know.
p.s. It does have a religious component (of course) but please just ignore that part if you don't share his religious believes.
p.s. It does have a religious component (of course) but please just ignore that part if you don't share his religious believes.
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