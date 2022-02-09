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Sicher eine Predigt !
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2796 views • February 09, 2022
Fast alles ist gesagt, den Menschen, die dies hören wollen und können, ist die Zerstörung und Bedrohung kommuniziert, , alles ist eingetreten und de facto noch viel mehr, Widerstand war zu wenig und zu spät; die Wahrheit , die einen Namen hat, hat schon gesiegt, aber nur dann und für jeden persönlich, wenn sie als Person, die Wahrheit ist, auch im eigenen Leben angenommen und gelebt wird
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