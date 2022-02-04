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BASES2017 Kerry Cassidy Lecture 'ETs Among Us'
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128 views • February 04, 2022
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot joins the Bases lectures once more for the first of two lectures she gave in south Dublin's Talbot Hotel, for the Bases2017 International conference.
Kerry and the rest of the American and Canadian speakers joined Miles at St patrick's Chair and well, in Northern Ireland, where the boarder blaster pirate station Energy106 co founder, Lawrence John, was taken by the Faye.(Miles Johnston built it) The tour also involved going to the famous Castle Leslie, home of the late Desmond Leslie, famous author of the earliest books on UFOs, Flying Saucers Have Landed.
Kerry and the rest of the American and Canadian speakers joined Miles at St patrick's Chair and well, in Northern Ireland, where the boarder blaster pirate station Energy106 co founder, Lawrence John, was taken by the Faye.(Miles Johnston built it) The tour also involved going to the famous Castle Leslie, home of the late Desmond Leslie, famous author of the earliest books on UFOs, Flying Saucers Have Landed.
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