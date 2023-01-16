Absolutely Insane - Never Believe Your Body Is Permanent - USMA West Point Unclassified Documentary (2018)

CIA's New Directions in Medicine - Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point two years before global plandemic!

This video features the well-respected Yale scientist, Dr. Charles Morgan who explains recent advances in “direct brain interfaces” using electrical, chemical and even “pharmaceutical” mechanisms.

Morgan discusses “designer receptors, exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADs),” able to completely rewrite human memories and control bodily functions using the very same mRNA technologies currently being used in pharmaceutical vaccines.

Is military run by off-world entities who despise the human race and all of creation? If so we're FUBAR!

Internet Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U





More info:

https://yournews.com/2022/08/11/2394112/that-problematic-video-from-west-point-the-modern-war-institute/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3497935/





Please share, like, subscribe, and don't forget to set the wee ring on for much more.

Join me on my other channels https://linktr.ee/astradyne



