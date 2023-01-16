Create New Account
Absolutely Insane - Never Believe Your Body Is Permanent - USMA West Point Unclassified Documentary (2018)
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
Published Yesterday

CIA's New Directions in Medicine - Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point two years before global plandemic!

This video features the well-respected Yale scientist, Dr. Charles Morgan who explains recent advances in “direct brain interfaces” using electrical, chemical and even “pharmaceutical” mechanisms.

Morgan discusses “designer receptors, exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADs),” able to completely rewrite human memories and control bodily functions using the very same mRNA technologies currently being used in pharmaceutical vaccines.

Is military run by off-world entities who despise the human race and all of creation? If so we're FUBAR!

Internet Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U 


More info:

https://yournews.com/2022/08/11/2394112/that-problematic-video-from-west-point-the-modern-war-institute/ 

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3497935/ 


Join me on my other channels https://linktr.ee/astradyne 


Keywords
vaccinesmind controlciawest pointtotalitarianismgas lightingcoviddr charles morgan

