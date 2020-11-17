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COVID: The new Nazi State with David Icke.
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47 views • November 17, 2020
David Icke speaks about the real reason for the Covid virus. State control over Liberty word-wide. The forced mask compliance and the shutdowns of schools and businesses is all part of the new world order (Communism) under the thumb of China and the WHO. This video was deleted by YouTube in fact because it is in violation of the facts put forth by the WHO.
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