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NOTRE VIE EST UN ENFER DEPUIS LE VACCIN - Temoignage USA
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61 views • October 10, 2021
Le sénateur Ron Johnson tient une conférence de presse à Milwaukee, Wisconsin, avec des familles de tout le pays qui partagent leurs expériences concernant les effets indésirables des vaccins COVID-19.
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vjai5f-notre-vie-est-un-enfer-depuis-le-vaccin.html
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vjai5f-notre-vie-est-un-enfer-depuis-le-vaccin.html
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