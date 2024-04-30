Ukrainians Staged A Daring Three-Night Raid To Steal A Russian Tank Equipped With a New Drone Jammer

US Military News





Apr 29, 2024





Today, we're diving into an incredible story straight out of the conflict zone in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian troops have pulled off a daring three-night raid, but this isn't your typical mission. They weren't after enemy intelligence or ammunition—they were after a Russian tank. But not just any tank. This one was fitted with a cutting-edge drone jammer, a piece of technology that could shift the balance of power on the battlefield.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt8sJZcdbic