Ukrainians Staged A Daring Three-Night Raid To Steal A Russian Tank Equipped With a New Drone Jammer
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Apr 29, 2024


Today, we're diving into an incredible story straight out of the conflict zone in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian troops have pulled off a daring three-night raid, but this isn't your typical mission. They weren't after enemy intelligence or ammunition—they were after a Russian tank. But not just any tank. This one was fitted with a cutting-edge drone jammer, a piece of technology that could shift the balance of power on the battlefield.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt8sJZcdbic

russia war us military news ukraine steal tank staged raid three nights drone jammer

