Anbaric - War Monger - New rock song out Sept 2024!

Kicking back in your ivory tower
Sending troops into the fray
You count your money by the hour
As innocent lives fade away
You tell us it's for, our protection
We see through, your deception
You are nothing but a war monger
Fueling hate, spreading lies
You are nothing but a war monger
That corruption in your eyes
Youre nothing but a War monger!
Sick of lies, and fake solutions
Won't be fooled, by your delusions
You are nothing but a war monger
Fueling hate, spreading lies
You are nothing but a war monger
That corruption in your eyes