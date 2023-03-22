Home Depot founder SLAMS Biden for 'BRINGING DOWN' America

Glenn Beck
March 21, 2023
17,034 views Mar 21, 2023
‘Does [President Biden] WANT to bring down this country?’ asks Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus. ‘I don’t know, [but] he’s doing a hell of a job of it,’ he says. Marcus, Chairman of The Marcus Foundation, joins Glenn to discuss how the American Dream is slipping through our fingertips, how today’s graduates value socialism more than capitalism, and how Biden’s policies are destroying small businesses — like the one he helped to found decades ago. Plus, Marcus explains why he wouldn’t be able to start The Home Depot the same way he did under today’s economic conditions…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFCbsbHqBTU
