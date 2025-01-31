BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the conflict with Russia has set Ukraine back 100 years
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
121 views • 3 months ago

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the conflict with Russia has set Ukraine back 100 years. 

Rubio also said:  

US Secretary of State Rubio preparing justification claimed that China allegedly owns a company that could close the Panama Canal in the event of threats from the United States:

 "There is a company in Hong Kong that operates two ports at the Atlantic and Pacific entrances to the canal. Rubio said that is a risk to the United States because it will be doing the bidding of the Chinese government.

If the Chinese government tells them to close the Panama Canal, they will be forced to do so. I have no doubt that they have a contingency plan in place. That is a direct threat.

The canal is already in Chinese hands, and the US authorities will resolve this issue in the near future."

Adding: 

Ukraine's Debt to World Bank Surges 65% in 2024, Reaching $22 Billion

Ukraine's debt to the World Bank has risen by 65% this year, reaching $22 billion, according to Forbes Ukraine, which cites data from the country’s Ministry of Finance.

The World Bank is now Ukraine’s second-largest foreign creditor. The European Union remains the top lender, with Ukraine’s debt to the EU increasing by 34% in the past year to $44 billion, not including loans from European development banks.

