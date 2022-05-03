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PA Governor Candidate Rips RINO Establishment
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20 views • May 03, 2022
Joe Gale isn’t your typical politician. He’s been railing against the uni-party, his criticism of BLM has gotten him national attention, and it nearly got him impeached. Gale has been exposing all of the Republican condoned election interference. And,despite serving two terms as Montgomery County Commissioner -one of Pennsylvanias largest counties- he has been excluded from polls and purposely left out of some of the debates.Hear why this spitfire isn’t backing down or giving up.
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