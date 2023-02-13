Create New Account
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: "So we have the potential of having two pilots in the cockpit. They got the shot. They might have myocarditis—and if they do—that's a very dangerous thing."
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p285j5tcc34

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: "So we have the potential of having two pilots in the cockpit. They got the shot. They might have myocarditis—and if they do—that's a very dangerous thing."

凯文·斯蒂尔瓦格（Kevin Stillwagon） 博士：“所以我们在驾驶舱内有两名飞行员，他们都打了新冠疫苗。他们可能患有心肌炎——如果他们患有心肌炎——那将是一件非常危险的事情。”



