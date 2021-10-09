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DR. ROBERT WILLNER ROUTES OUT FAUCI
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1048 views • October 09, 2021
Dr. Robert Willner, an American medical scientist noted for his role in AIDS research, once accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, of genocide.
He laid the accusation during a televised press conference on the sidelines of an alternative medicine meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1994.
During the same conference, he shook the medical community when he jabbed his finger with blood he said was from an HIV-infected patient.
Willner, who championed the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection, condemned members of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for allegedly perpetrating the “most horrible scandal and scam” ever perpetrated in the name of science and in all history by claiming that it is.
He dared Fauci, who became Director of NIAID in 1984, and his colleagues to sue him if they thought he was defaming them.
“I wish they would take me to court because they have been putting out a killer drug knowingly.
“Because in a court of law, I would have the opportunity to provide the absolute proof and evidence as I have in my book: Deadly Deception.”
He said he enjoyed support from a wide range of physicians and scientists in his assertion.
Willner’s Florida medical license was suspended in 1990 following a Florida Board of Medicine ruling that he had made inappropriate medical claims for food products.
He died on April 15, 1995, of a heart attack.
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
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www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
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Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
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He laid the accusation during a televised press conference on the sidelines of an alternative medicine meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1994.
During the same conference, he shook the medical community when he jabbed his finger with blood he said was from an HIV-infected patient.
Willner, who championed the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection, condemned members of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for allegedly perpetrating the “most horrible scandal and scam” ever perpetrated in the name of science and in all history by claiming that it is.
He dared Fauci, who became Director of NIAID in 1984, and his colleagues to sue him if they thought he was defaming them.
“I wish they would take me to court because they have been putting out a killer drug knowingly.
“Because in a court of law, I would have the opportunity to provide the absolute proof and evidence as I have in my book: Deadly Deception.”
He said he enjoyed support from a wide range of physicians and scientists in his assertion.
Willner’s Florida medical license was suspended in 1990 following a Florida Board of Medicine ruling that he had made inappropriate medical claims for food products.
He died on April 15, 1995, of a heart attack.
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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