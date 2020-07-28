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Safest place during total collapse - July 28 2020 update - Alex Jones show
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915 views • July 29, 2020
Uploaded on July 28 2020
Joel Skousen joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down the latest updated edition of Strategic Relocation available here: https://www.infowarsstore.com/strategic-relocation-north-american-guide-to-safe-places-book
Joel Skousen joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down the latest updated edition of Strategic Relocation available here: https://www.infowarsstore.com/strategic-relocation-north-american-guide-to-safe-places-book
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