The Inner world of Cyrus Teed

This is a really bad video I made whilst in college. My apologies. Cyrus Teed was obviously nutty, as he believed he was the new messiah. He wasn't able to get anything done on this theory until he had a meeting at a Masonic lodge, then suddenly he was offered some property, assets, and connections to move his idea forward. Most of the work in his 1898 book, called Cellular Cosmology. the Earth a Concave Sphere, as well as many of the experiments were actually the work of his science advisor, Ulysses G. Morrow. I do not agree with Teed's view of the world, but this is the first book allowed to be published on the subject. Teed did all he could to discredit his own work, which seems odd on the surface. Just look at the newspaper ad he posted to promote his theory (the thumbnail at the beginning of the video). Morrow also disagreed with Teed and tried to publish his own material afterward, but that work was not allowed into the public realm. Other books by Johannes Lang and Karl Neupert, have never been translated into English. Even the Rosicrucian order teaches this theory outside of their usual spiritualism material. They call it Arcane Cosmology, but you have to search long and far for that material.

