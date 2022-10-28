Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, New York Times Goes Crazy; Stocks See Gains

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Streamed live October 27, 2022 The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Find out more here: https://trendsjournal.com Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2022 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.Show less