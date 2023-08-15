How US M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle Blew Up Russian Tanks in Ukraine

US Military News
August 13, 2023
During a highly intense battle in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Ukrainian army unit from the 47th Mechanized Brigade was faced with a challenging situation. However, they managed to disable two Russian T-72 tanks, and the crew's actions were nothing short of extraordinary!
The M2 is not a typical IFV and possesses formidable anti-armor capabilities that make it effective against various armored assets deployed by Russia in Ukraine. The M2 Bradley's capabilities are well-suited to counter any armored threats faced by Ukraine.
The M2 Bradley offers several advantages over older Soviet-era vehicles in the Ukrainian inventory. The M2 Bradley's 25-millimeter autocannon is a powerful weapon capable of firing armor-piercing fin-stabilizing discarding sabot rounds with a range of up to 3,000 yards and at a remarkable rate of three rounds per second. This firepower enables the M2 to easily penetrate the 150-millimeter-thick armor on the side of a T-72 tank.
