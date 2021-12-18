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Into The Orion Nebula
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23 views • December 18, 2021
1:50 12 Clips: From Earth into Space. Clip 7 shows an alien extracting energy from the sun.
2:20 Flight Through Orion Nebula in Visible and Infrared Light (youtu.be/fkWrjrdT3Zg)
2:07 Hubble Telescope 4K Orion Nebula NASA Stunning Views From Hubble (youtu.be/EsAcQ6YlGQQ)
14 Clips 6:18. 1st 1:50 (12 clips from Krum Krumov website).
Amos 5:8,9
Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the earth: The LORD is his name: That strengtheneth the spoiled against the strong, so that the spoiled shall come against the fortress.
2:20 Flight Through Orion Nebula in Visible and Infrared Light (youtu.be/fkWrjrdT3Zg)
2:07 Hubble Telescope 4K Orion Nebula NASA Stunning Views From Hubble (youtu.be/EsAcQ6YlGQQ)
14 Clips 6:18. 1st 1:50 (12 clips from Krum Krumov website).
Amos 5:8,9
Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the earth: The LORD is his name: That strengtheneth the spoiled against the strong, so that the spoiled shall come against the fortress.
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