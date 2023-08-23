El Salvador Day 6

Today was spent in El Zonte at the Bitcoin Farmers Market. Then we moved AirBnBs and went out to dinner at Pollo Campero, like St. Hubert or Swiss Chalet in Canada. Our new AirBnB was way better for our needs, very private and over 1000M above sea level so it was nice and cooler when we were out on the deck.





We did run into the Beef Back Better guy https://www.beefbackbetter.com, Claudia from Sandy Waves https://sandy.sv/, Francesco from https://www.youtube.com/@Moneydelics

and Juliana from https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz2vuN0RaHjIWd9qth_TbXA. So overall it was a busy day.





