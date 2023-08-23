El Salvador Day 6

Today was spent in El Zonte at the Bitcoin Farmers Market. Then we moved AirBnBs and went out to dinner at Pollo Campero, like St. Hubert or Swiss Chalet in Canada. Our new AirBnB was way better for our needs, very private and over 1000M above sea level so it was nice and cooler when we were out on the deck.
We did run into the Beef Back Better guy https://www.beefbackbetter.com, Claudia from Sandy Waves https://sandy.sv/, Francesco from https://www.youtube.com/@Moneydelics
and Juliana from https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz2vuN0RaHjIWd9qth_TbXA. So overall it was a busy day.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.