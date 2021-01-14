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"Animals are Dirty & Dangerous" - Hungary to kill 101k Hens - Pets Next?
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222 views • January 14, 2021
Australia announces it will kill a pigeon that travelled 8,000 miles across the Pacific (because COVID!), reinforcing that animals and humans can no longer be allowed to travel freely in the "New Normal." Hungary is set to cull 101,000 hens, eliminating a chunk of their egg production, after an outbreak of bird flu, just like Lithuania, Russia, UK, France, Germany, Japan... the mass culls are everywhere, and also throw a wrench into the gears of meat import/export market. Christian covers the latest developments in the "animals are dirty and dangerous" narrative that is part of the war on animal agriculture and Agenda 2030.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
NBC report/rationing chicks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15a8K...
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___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
NBC report/rationing chicks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15a8K...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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