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November 18 2019 President Trump Rushed To Hospital After Yet Another Poison Food Assassination Attempt
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72 views • November 26, 2021
INFOWARS reports on one of the many dozens of Assassination Attempts on then President Trump.
Outside the video, my personal opinion is that some such attempts as recounted in the video should have been show trialed with public execution(s) of the guilty, yet were Media and DOJ swept under the rug in a sort of Conspiratorial Complicity on its best face. President Trump's personal security team was slowly stripped away in increments, and, as this new show relates, it appears that just having Secret Service Protection alone for any future POTUS who opposes the foreign allegiance Deep State and Shadow Government was inadequate.
Permission to post via copyright holder Alex Jones
Outside the video, my personal opinion is that some such attempts as recounted in the video should have been show trialed with public execution(s) of the guilty, yet were Media and DOJ swept under the rug in a sort of Conspiratorial Complicity on its best face. President Trump's personal security team was slowly stripped away in increments, and, as this new show relates, it appears that just having Secret Service Protection alone for any future POTUS who opposes the foreign allegiance Deep State and Shadow Government was inadequate.
Permission to post via copyright holder Alex Jones
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