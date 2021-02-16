© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MARKET THE BEAST-ALIEN? ASTRO-FINANCE FORECAST 2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • February 16, 2021
As expected February 2021 to be very bullish to most markets and specifically to crypto space; Now many people are looking confused wondering if normal salary ever to buy any.. the biggest shame here isn't enough money of not, but knowledge - How to use it - why to buy it..
The astrology of 2021 aren't easy at all; it will break entire belief system about the world - mostly about values that we appreciated/chased for generations.
An "evil plan" is controlling / flooding our planet - the only hope is people to get awake to their Spiritual Power; using their creativity to "change the plan " and to get free also through learning how to use advanced technologies to OUR favor (without intermediates)
----
Live charts: https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
The astrology of 2021 aren't easy at all; it will break entire belief system about the world - mostly about values that we appreciated/chased for generations.
An "evil plan" is controlling / flooding our planet - the only hope is people to get awake to their Spiritual Power; using their creativity to "change the plan " and to get free also through learning how to use advanced technologies to OUR favor (without intermediates)
----
Live charts: https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.