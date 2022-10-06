CHP Talks: Michael Burns—Smithers School Trustee Candidate On Parental Involvement

October 6, 2022: My guest this week is Michael Burns, a school trustee candidate for School District 54 in the beautiful Bulkley Valley of Northern BC. He is married to Anna and together they have three young children. He is President of Pioneer Exploration Consultants, Ltd. During our interview, Michael spoke about the need for better communication between the local school board and parents; his intention—if elected—is to represent parents who are concerned about some of the provincial curriculum being implemented without parental involvement or input. Michael is one of many school trustee candidates across the country seeking to bring academic excellence back to the classroom and to restore to parents the oversight of social and moral content.





You can contact Michael or ask questions by writing to him at: [email protected]





