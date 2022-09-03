Liars Will Keep Lying! | Unrestricted Truths

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When will they tell the truth?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid speaks with Treniss Evans and Luke Coffee about the lies that were spread by the press in regards to the J6 events.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3Rta6Yc
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