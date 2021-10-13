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Tribute to Prince? Justin Timberlake leads audience in a mass ritual PLEDGE to the Prince of the Night!
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179 views • October 13, 2021
At the halftime show during the Super Bowl in 2018, Justin Timberlake appeared to give tribute to Prince, the legendary musician who was native to the host city of the Super Bowl, Minneapolis. That drew attention to a very specific segment of the performance. In that very segment, a special kind of Satanic ritual was performed. The presumed tribute to Prince really was far less to the dead musician than it was to the Prince of Darkness. In reality, the ritual performed that day engaged the audience in a pledge to the pointy tailed devil that was akin to a blood oath of initiation into Luciferian service.
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