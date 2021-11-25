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The Kyle Rittenhouse Case - 7 Things You Should Know! Awaken With JP
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116 views • November 25, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpogoh-the-kyle-rittenhouse-case-7-things-you-should-know.html
What happened in the Kyle Rittenhouse case? Was it truly self-defense or was it an act of racial hate? You be the judge.
What happened in the Kyle Rittenhouse case? Was it truly self-defense or was it an act of racial hate? You be the judge.
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