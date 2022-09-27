BAPHOMET LADYBOY GAGA "MY FANS DON'T CARE IF I HAVE A PENIS" WELL SHE/HE HAS ONE (LINK IN DESCRIPTION)

562 views • September 27, 2022

The are the fake people. There are sodomite trannys running around everywhere. Here is her "appendage":Lady Gaga Has A Schlong. How's It Hangin' Dude ?

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