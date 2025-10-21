BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ensuring a non-bloc, neutral, non-nuclear status of Ukraine means abandoning any attempt to drag it into NATO - Lavrov on the root cause of the Russia–Ukraine conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 1 day ago

Ensuring a non-bloc, neutral, non-nuclear status of Ukraine means abandoning any attempt to drag it into NATO — Lavrov on the root cause of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

He also called for an end to the ‘genocide of Russians & Russian-speaking people’ by the Kiev regime.

Adding, also said on another clip:

A truce now would only freeze the conflict — most of Ukraine would remain under the Nazi regime — Lavrov on Ukraine ceasefire notion

The West is blocking lasting peace and ignoring 'the root causes', including NATO expansion and rights of Russian-speaking citizens, the FM said

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy