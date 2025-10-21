© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ensuring a non-bloc, neutral, non-nuclear status of Ukraine means abandoning any attempt to drag it into NATO — Lavrov on the root cause of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
He also called for an end to the ‘genocide of Russians & Russian-speaking people’ by the Kiev regime.
Adding, also said on another clip:
A truce now would only freeze the conflict — most of Ukraine would remain under the Nazi regime — Lavrov on Ukraine ceasefire notion
The West is blocking lasting peace and ignoring 'the root causes', including NATO expansion and rights of Russian-speaking citizens, the FM said