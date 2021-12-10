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Card Reading for Friday, December 10, 2021
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10 views • December 10, 2021
Time is flying by, as we have once again made it to another Friday. The end of the year is fast approaching. Today I use The Fairies Oracle deck because I feel we need a little magic right now. I had to give an update first, which ended up going a tad long so the reading starts at the 9:57 mark.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Enjoy and have a wonderful weekend!
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Enjoy and have a wonderful weekend!
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