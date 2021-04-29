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DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES
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31 views • April 29, 2021
"The first sensational news has arrived. The control tests, which Dr. Stefan Lanka commissioned in a laboratory, confirm that the claimed cytopatic effect, which is regarded by all virologists as evidence for SARS-CoV-2, is refuted.
The laboratory confirmed that this effect is not VIRUS-SPECIFIC and therefore cannot and must not be claimed as evidence of a disease-causing virus.
The central effect, the death of tissue cells in the test tube, is achieved in the same way without any infected material."
The laboratory confirmed that this effect is not VIRUS-SPECIFIC and therefore cannot and must not be claimed as evidence of a disease-causing virus.
The central effect, the death of tissue cells in the test tube, is achieved in the same way without any infected material."
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