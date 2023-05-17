MTG To Introduce Articles of Impeachment on Biden

Marjorie Taylor Greene (https://twitter.com/RepMTG) joins The Alex Jones Show to call for support from the American people in her filing of articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.
CNN’s Ratings Hit Rock Bottom As Fake News Network Refuses To Acknowledge Bombshell Durham Report That Proves They’ve Been Lying To Their Small Audience About FAKE Trump-Russia Collusion Story For Years
https://100percentfedup.com/as-cnn-ratings-plummet-liberal-network-ignores-bombshell-durham-report-after-supporting-false-trump-russia-collusion-claims/
