WTP Stops CT’s attempts to shut down preschool over student’s immunization status | Ep 66

After We The Patriots USA filed an emergency motion, the State of Connecticut decided to halt its closure of the school at Milford Christian Church, just days after giving the church an ultimatum to either force the students to get vaccinated in violation of their religious beliefs or kick them out of the school by March 15th, or face closure by the state. Brian Festa joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to share how, in less than 24 hours, the state reversed course, agreeing to allow the school to reopen while the litigation proceeds.There is a long road ahead. The state is pressing on with its defense, hell bent on shuttering the doors of this Christian school, and all others in Connecticut that refuse to enforce school vaccine mandates.
Prayerfully help give to the fight to restore religious exemptions in Connecticut: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/Show more
Karl Kanthak explains how DPH distorted numbers so CT would repeal religious exemptions in Episode 50: https://rumble.com/v24u3ds-adult-vaccination-agenda-and-dph-lied-so-legislature-would-repeal-ct-religi.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19
Help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal by signing the WTP USA petition: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Show less
CSID: dc5cce9dee6e6da8
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.