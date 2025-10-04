BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Garden is Grooving & I’m Still Moving
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
59 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

Well, here it is, early October, and I’m still getting a very nice harvest of eggplant. And the Okra isn’t doing too bad either. I’m getting a lot more of my household goods moved over to the new place, but I’m far from done. It’s been a busy week, but I’ve made sure to take the time to eat properly. Earlier in the week I had fried mackerel to break my daily fast with side dishes, too. My muscles are a bit sore, but it feels good to be moving to a new place after 19 years at the old one. Let’s take a look back at this past week.


"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
