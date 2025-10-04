The Garden is Grooving & I’m Still Moving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, here it is, early October, and I’m still getting a very nice harvest of eggplant. And the Okra isn’t doing too bad either. I’m getting a lot more of my household goods moved over to the new place, but I’m far from done. It’s been a busy week, but I’ve made sure to take the time to eat properly. Earlier in the week I had fried mackerel to break my daily fast with side dishes, too. My muscles are a bit sore, but it feels good to be moving to a new place after 19 years at the old one. Let’s take a look back at this past week.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll