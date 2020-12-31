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Trial Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: International Lawsuits Take on the Fraudulent Pandemic, Based on the Big Lies Around PCR Tests & Asymptomatic Infections
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99 views • December 31, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Truth Matters YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9JTMdUdkgCTSLgea072tWg
https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Original title: Reiner Fuellmich | Full Length Interview in Berlin | Planet Lockdown
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9JTMdUdkgCTSLgea072tWg
https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Original title: Reiner Fuellmich | Full Length Interview in Berlin | Planet Lockdown
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