pt.5 What are we dealing with?
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
2 views • 23 hours ago

If a foreign Nation or their government people want to communicate with or deal in any way with The united States of America, they must understand who is who & what is what. This is the most misunderstood fact that causes total confusion in The World today & results in THE BIG MESS we have!

In most western Nations "governments" are not that. =These impersonators are chiefly associated with the British Empire financially headquartered within the inner CITY of LONDON, INC. (With The Vatican above THEM calling the shots, or rather Charters to said Corporation/One World Order=World Economic Forum.) THEY are merely Service Provider corporations under a contract=with employees. THEY are not physical entities & only exist on paper=a 2-dimensional contract. 'U.S. Government' is not physical & therefore is a physical fiction. The Federal Reserve Not (FRN) is also a fiction---since Nixon to US off the gold Standard, the FRN fiction is merely a promissory IOU backed by a mercenary military & police FORCE!

The President of U.S. INC. is the CEO of a corporation; it is a corporate Office, not actually government=by the people, for the people of America.

"The Devils in the details" ..of the contract! Some call that Satanic.


https://annavonreitz.com/thosewhoareunaware.pdf : The Central Banks rig commodities, especially assets (gold, silver, land) and

currencies (Yen, Euro, Federal Reserve Notes, etc.).

They are allowed to do this by commercial corporations that are masquerading as governments --- but which are instead only vendors of government services.

https://annavonreitz.com/regardingeconomics.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/scottbessent3.pdf

THEY are subcontractors! : > https://annavonreitz.com/ancientfraud.pdf

Keywords
elitenwogridworld economic forumutilitymaritimeadmiraltyklaus schwablucifariansregulation z
