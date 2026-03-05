BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Everything Vibrates: Nothing Dies
Rochsmusicandtruth
Rochsmusicandtruth
45 views • 1 day ago

1. The Physics: Atoms Never Sit Still

At a macroscopic level, a rock looks solid and motionless. But if you zoom in to the atomic level, it is a hive of activity.

Thermal Vibration: Every atom in existence vibrates due to thermal energy. 

 2. The Electromagnetic Spectrum

Everything also emits or interacts with vibrations in the form of waves.

Light is a vibration of electromagnetic fields.

Sound is a vibration of physical matter (like air or water).

Heat is infrared radiation—essentially "vibrational" energy being cast off by an object.


Even after cremation, the remains (mostly calcium phosphates and salts) are composed of atoms. They are in a state of constant motion.

Here is how that "vibration" persists:

1. Thermal Agitation

If you were to look at a speck of cremation ash under an incredibly powerful microscope, you wouldn't see a static object. You would see a lattice of atoms wiggling. This is because heat—even the ambient heat of the room—is stored as kinetic energy. The atoms are bumping into each other and oscillating back and forth within their chemical bonds.

2. The Atomic "Dance"

Each atom consists of a nucleus surrounded by an electron cloud. Those electrons aren't sitting still; they are existing in "orbitals," which are essentially standing waves of probability.

The Nucleus: Vibrates and spins.

The Electrons: Move in wave-like patterns.

The Result: Even "dust" is a buzzing hive of quantum activity.

3. Interaction with Light

The reason you can see the dust at all is that it interacts with vibrating electromagnetic waves (light). The atoms in the ash absorb and re-emit photons. If the atoms weren't "vibrating" or responding to frequencies, the ash would be invisible or wouldn't interact with the universe at all.

Pleomorphism, popularized by Antoine Béchamp in the 19th century and championed today by figures like Dr. Robert O. Young and Dr. Andrew Kaufman, suggests that life is not composed of fixed building blocks, but of fluid, transformable "seeds" that change shape based on their environment.

Under this lens, when Jesus healed the sick, he wasn't "killing germs." Instead, he was allegedly restoring the electrical or pH balance of the person’s body.

From this perspective, the Resurrection of Jesus could be viewed as the ultimate example of a "biological master" reassembling his own "microzymas." Rather than a violation of the laws of physics, it is interpreted as the use of higher biological laws to reconstitute a physical form from its most "simple dust."


Keywords
energyeternalatoms
