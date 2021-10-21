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Dr. Sam Bailey: PCR - The Good, The Bad and The Bustin
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32 views • October 21, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: PCR - The Good, The Bad and The Bustin
Thank you Dr. Bailey for all your work. Your videos are educational, interesting and revealing.
“We need to stop this nonsense of existing SARS-CoV-2 till it has been isolated or purified, and proving the causation of a disease. They are complicit in continuing to put out myths for us to debunk, justifying the narrative of the existence of COVID-19. When such myths are entertained, mandates will follow. By the way, if PCR can't amplify full genome of whatever we are trying to detect, then it is useless as part of a diagnostic tool ( Kary Mullis quote: "If you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody" ). Full genome as the full sequence of the mRNA, not some molecular Frankenstein experiment. Futhermore, there are plethora of similar symptoms on common illnesses to just come to a conclusion of causation base on PCR Test and symptoms. Most if not all here have the potential to understand this despite what any self proclaim experts said.” - @TheHub
The PCR cannot detect viruses or infection and even if it could, it would not be specific therefore USELESS as a DIAGNOSTIC tool it is a LAB research tool nothing more. This was the reason they used it to give the illusion of a pandemic - and the PCR test has failed it's clinical trials in the USA and can't be used from 1st Dec 21........lets just see how many countries follow this ruling by the FDA
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/pcrthegoodbadandbustin:d
Thank you Dr. Bailey for all your work. Your videos are educational, interesting and revealing.
“We need to stop this nonsense of existing SARS-CoV-2 till it has been isolated or purified, and proving the causation of a disease. They are complicit in continuing to put out myths for us to debunk, justifying the narrative of the existence of COVID-19. When such myths are entertained, mandates will follow. By the way, if PCR can't amplify full genome of whatever we are trying to detect, then it is useless as part of a diagnostic tool ( Kary Mullis quote: "If you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody" ). Full genome as the full sequence of the mRNA, not some molecular Frankenstein experiment. Futhermore, there are plethora of similar symptoms on common illnesses to just come to a conclusion of causation base on PCR Test and symptoms. Most if not all here have the potential to understand this despite what any self proclaim experts said.” - @TheHub
The PCR cannot detect viruses or infection and even if it could, it would not be specific therefore USELESS as a DIAGNOSTIC tool it is a LAB research tool nothing more. This was the reason they used it to give the illusion of a pandemic - and the PCR test has failed it's clinical trials in the USA and can't be used from 1st Dec 21........lets just see how many countries follow this ruling by the FDA
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/pcrthegoodbadandbustin:d
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