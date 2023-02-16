Welcome To Proverbs Club.Speech Of The Wise And The Fools.

Proverbs 15:2 (NIV).

2) The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge,

but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wise speak from wisdom, of course.

Fools spout off with their stupidity.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2z4furzt

#tongue #wise #adorns #knowledge #mouth #fool #gushes #folly