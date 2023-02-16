Welcome To Proverbs Club.Speech Of The Wise And The Fools.
Proverbs 15:2 (NIV).
2) The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge,
but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise speak from wisdom, of course.
Fools spout off with their stupidity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2z4furzt
#tongue #wise #adorns #knowledge #mouth #fool #gushes #folly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.