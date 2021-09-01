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LOSING HOPE! ALARMING Letter from Australia
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140 views • September 01, 2021
***IMPORTANT*** Thanks to those of you who joined the unplanned livestream last night on my back up channel. If you missed it, we talked about those who would soon lose their jobs in the coming weeks and months for simply not bowing to the altar of Jabbo. Please take a couple minutes and look in the comments section of that video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8o--T... There are a LOT of people that have said many encouraging things. Maybe we can used that comment section to formulate some actionable plans so we can all band together and help one another out. Much love to each of you as we navigate the treacherous waters that are sure to threaten our boats.
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