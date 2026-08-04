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Bright Videos News, Aug 4, 2026 - DNA Defense Nutrients, Military Draft Agenda and David Morgan on Metals vs. Fiat Currencies
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Mike Adams' Introduction and Segment Overview (0:11)

- New York City's Grocery Store Subsidy and Food Rationing (2:30)

- Economic Lessons and AI Technology Advancements (5:20)

- DeepSeek and Minimax H3: AI Video Generation and Local Rendering (6:42)

- Chlorella and Spirulina: DNA Protection and Repair (17:34)

- Spirulina and 5G Defense: A New Approach (25:49)

- AI-Generated Content and DNA Repair Foods (34:14)

- Military Draft and Depopulation Concerns (37:40)

- David Morgan Interview: Industrial Demand for Silver (48:44)

- Silver's Role in Solar Energy and Robotics (51:07)

- Physical Silver vs. Paper Price and Market Manipulation (54:54)

- China's Role in Silver Markets and Price Discovery (1:11:16)

- Gold and Silver as Monetary Assets (1:14:14)

- Gold Standard and Human Nature (1:17:36)

- Global Currency Collapse (1:20:28)

- Interest Rates and Economic Impact (1:22:47)

- Self-Custody and Precious Metals (1:26:28)

- Practical Applications of Precious Metals (1:29:33)

- Historical and Future Perspectives (1:32:20)

- Financial Sovereignty and Decentralized Living (1:38:22)

- Personal Testimonials and Impact (1:57:24)

- Support and Resources (1:59:33)


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