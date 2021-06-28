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FAKE ABC NEWS IS NOW PUSHING DISINFO THAT THE NON-VACCINATED ARE CATCHING A NEW DELTA VARIANT [2021-06-28] (VIDEO)
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330 views • June 28, 2021
FAKE ABC NEWS IS NOW PUSHING DISINFO THAT THE NON-VACCINATED ARE CATCHING A NEW DELTA VARIANT [2021-06-28] (VIDEO)
Here we see the FAKE ABC News pushing the propaganda that a "new" delta variant of covid-19 is ravishing states with low vaccination rates. When the TRUTH is that many doctors and nurses have already come out publicly that the so-called DELTA VARIANT is the new buzz phrase for BREAKTHROUGH CASES, and the only people that are taking PCR Tests and getting positive PCR tests are the same COVIDIOTS that are lining up for the DEPOPULATION JABS. In other words, THE ONLY PEOPLE that are getting covid-19 or taking PCR tests are the Covidiot Vaxxed Sheeple; the NON-VAXXED ARE REFUSING BOTH THE PCR TESTS AND THE COVID JABS. The Covidiots are testing positive for the covid-19 spike proteins because their immune systems have shut down and their bodies are now manufacturing the dangerous spike proteins.
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Here we see the FAKE ABC News pushing the propaganda that a "new" delta variant of covid-19 is ravishing states with low vaccination rates. When the TRUTH is that many doctors and nurses have already come out publicly that the so-called DELTA VARIANT is the new buzz phrase for BREAKTHROUGH CASES, and the only people that are taking PCR Tests and getting positive PCR tests are the same COVIDIOTS that are lining up for the DEPOPULATION JABS. In other words, THE ONLY PEOPLE that are getting covid-19 or taking PCR tests are the Covidiot Vaxxed Sheeple; the NON-VAXXED ARE REFUSING BOTH THE PCR TESTS AND THE COVID JABS. The Covidiots are testing positive for the covid-19 spike proteins because their immune systems have shut down and their bodies are now manufacturing the dangerous spike proteins.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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